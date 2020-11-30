Holiday displays across the our region
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tis the season for holiday decorations across the region and we have come up with a list of holiday displays going on in the tri-state.
- Gallipolis in Lights - Gallipolis City Park, Gallipolis, Ohio
- Christmas in the Park - Chief Logan State Park, Logan County, W.Va.
- YMCA Christmas Spectacular - Kennedy Center Field, Huntington, W.Va.
- Festival of Lights - St. Albans City Park, St. Albans, W.Va.
- Village of Lights - Barboursville City Park, Barboursville, W.Va.
- Yuletide in the Park - Valley Park, Hurricane, W.Va.
- Christmas Lights Display - WV Farm Museum, Point Pleasant, W.Va.
- Winter Wonderland of Lights - Central Park, Ashland, Ky.
- Christmas Lights Display - Grayson Fire Department, Grayson, Ky.
- Huntington Holiday Road Competition - TBD
- Christmas Lights - Paul Porter Park, Coal Grove, Ohio
