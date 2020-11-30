Kentucky Governor announces dates for COVID-19 vaccine

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has announced a date for the COVID-19 vaccine.

He made the announcement Monday afternoon during a press conference.

Kentucky is expected to get the first vaccine as early as mid-December, Governor Beshear says.

Moderna’s vaccine is expected as early as two weeks after Kentucky gets Pfizer vaccines.

38,025 doses are expected in the Pfizer vaccine.

The first group expected to get the Pfizer vaccine is long-term care residents and staff. In the first allocation, they will be providing 26,000 doses. They will be handled by Walgreens and CVS.

The goal is to quickly vaccinate the most vulnerable parts of the population.

The second group to receive the first part of this allocation of vaccines is the front line COVID-19 healthcare workers. This program is a state run program that goes through health care facilities that meet certain requirements and have signed up with the state with the federal government to provide vaccinations. These facilities will receive 12,000 doses. The facilities will be located all over the state. That list will be released at a later date.

The state is projected 76,700 Moderna vaccinations in the first shipment, which is expected in late December.

The Governor says Moderna’s vaccine is 100% effective on severe COVID-19 cases.

The state has been working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on plans to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine.

There have been over 2,000 new cases of the coronavirus in Kentucky within the last day.

Kentucky Public Health says there are 2,124 new cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of cases to 179,041 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Governor Beshear says this Monday is the second highest for a Monday when it comes to new cases of coronavirus.

12 additional individuals have died in connection to the virus. 1,908 Kentuckians have died overall.

The positivity rate is 9.42% as of Monday evening.

42 more people have been hospitalized. Overall, 1,741 have been put in the hospital because of COVID-19.

There have been 14 additional individuals placed in the ICU.

11 people have been placed on a ventilator. There have been 229 overall.

Governor Beshear says Mondays are the some off the lowest days of the week because not all labs are open on the weekends. Officials believe it’s exacerbated due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

