Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19

Beshear also thanked Kentuckians for their sacrifices over Holiday Weekend.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear began his Sunday update on COVID-19, by thanking Kentuckians for their sacrifices made over the Thanksgiving Holiday.

“To every family who changed their traditions this year to keep others safe – thank you. To our only line health care workers and first responders who have put your own safety at risk during this pandemic – thank you. To our tireless neighbors battling food insecurity and making sure Kentuckians can put dinner on the table, on Thanksgiving and every day – thank you,” Beshear said, “And to the retail, grocery, logistics and food and beverage professionals who did the right thing to keep yourselves and customers safe this week – thank you. To these heroes, and so many others, you are all the best of Team Kentucky.”

As of 4 p.m. on Sunday, Kentucky is reporting 2,803 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The increase in cases leaves five counties with the most positive cases, those counties include: Jefferson, Fayette, Daviess, Hardin and Boone.

Governor Beshear also announced 11 new deaths from the virus, including: two men, ages 70 and 80, from Caldwell County; an 87-year-old woman from Fulton County; a 60-year-old woman from Hopkins County; a 61-year-old woman and a 90-year-old man from McCracken County; an 88-year-old man from McLean County; and four women, ages 61, 83, 93 and 93, from Warren County.

“The massive increase of COVID-19 in the commonwealth during November has shattered prior records,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “As we finish the Thanksgiving weekend, we need to show our kindness and caring for each other now more than ever. The spread of the virus is at an all-time high, but science and experience have shown that we are not powerless to shape our future. If we all wear masks, stay six feet away from those outside our home, limit travel and stay home if we are sick, we can put ourselves on a better path, stay safe and suppress COVID-19.”

