Man killed after car crashes into tree

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - One person was killed after a vehicle crashed into a tree.

It happened along Morgan Fork Road, north of Armstrong Hollow Road in Benton Township Monday morning around 5:30.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says a white Oldsmobile Alero was traveling north on Morgan Fork Road when the driver went off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers say the passenger, Tylor E. Tong, 24, of Latham, Ohio, wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was stuck inside. Tong had to be extricated from the vehicle. Officials say Tong was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County Coroner.

Highway patrol was assisted by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Coroner’s Office, and the Benton Township Volunteer Fire Department.

The crash is under investigation.

