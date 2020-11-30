Advertisement

Ohio Bobcat named Player of the Week

The Redshirt junior returned a kick 96 yards for a touchdown last Saturday.
The Redshirt junior returned a kick 96 yards for a touchdown last Saturday.(OHIO BOBCATS)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Running back a 96 yard kickoff sure will get you noticed as Ohio’s Julian Ross will attest. He was named MAC Eastern Division Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday. This is the first time he has won this award as he helped Ohio crush Bowling Green 52-10 last Saturday in Athens. On the day, he had two kickoff returns for a total of 135 yards.

The Bobcats (2-1, 2-1 MAC) conclude the home part of their schedule this coming Saturday when they host unbeaten Buffalo. The game starts at 3:30.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slushy, slick roads anticipated on Monday night-Tuesday
Nice today, Nasty Monday-Tuesday
The Mayor-elect of Dunbar is in the hospital after his arm had to be amputated following a...
Dunbar Mayor-elect loses arm in hunting accident
Fire departments reach out to community for prayers for Jason Wurster as he fights COVID.
Firefighter with COVID fights for his life
Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice announces elective surgeries to be reduced
State Route 7 in Meigs County shut down after a two vehicle accident with entrapment Monday...
UPDATE | State Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash

Latest News

Jarrod West is almost the all-time leader in steals for Marshall.
Marshall’s Jarrod West nears Herd steals record
Herd senior talks about nearing record
Jarrod West nears MU steals record
Winter sports COVID
WVSSAC makes changes to 2020 winter sports season
It looks like Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh will be postponed again. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Steelers vs. Ravens moved to Wednesday afternoon
SIOUX FALLS, SD - NOVEMBER 26: Derek Culver #1 of the West Virginia Mountaineers drives around...
Derek Culver named Big 12 Player of the Week