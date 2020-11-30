Ohio Bobcat named Player of the Week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Running back a 96 yard kickoff sure will get you noticed as Ohio’s Julian Ross will attest. He was named MAC Eastern Division Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday. This is the first time he has won this award as he helped Ohio crush Bowling Green 52-10 last Saturday in Athens. On the day, he had two kickoff returns for a total of 135 yards.

The Bobcats (2-1, 2-1 MAC) conclude the home part of their schedule this coming Saturday when they host unbeaten Buffalo. The game starts at 3:30.

