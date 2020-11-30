Ohio’s Jason Preston named Player of the Week

CLEVELAND, Oh. (MAC) - Ohio’s Jason Preston picked up right where he left on in 2019-20, opening the 2020-21 season on fire. Over the Bobcats (2-1) first three games, Preston averaged 21.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 7.7. assists.

Overall, he went 26-of-45 (.578) from the field, 7-of-13 (.538) from three-point range and 4-of-9 from the free throw line. he also had one steal and only turned the ball over five times over the three game span. In the Bobcats first game of the year against Chicago State, Preston scored 11 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out eight assists in Ohio’s 84-61 victory. He went 5-of-9 from the field and 1-of-2 from three-point range and had no turnovers in 30 minutes on the court.

The following day, Preston was even better against North Carolina A&T, scoring 21 points, grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out seven assists in the 84-72 victory. He went 8-of-13 from the field, 3-of-7 from three-point range and 2-of-3 from the free throw line. Preston’s best performance of the week, and his career came on the final day of the three-day MTE in Illinois, with the Bobcats facing off against host, No. 8 Illinois. Preston stole the show, scoring a career-high 31 points, grabbing six rebounds and dishing out eight assists with no turnovers in the Bobcats 77-75 last second loss. Overall, Preston went 13-of-23 from the field, 3-of-4 from three-point range and 2-of-4 from the free throw line on 36 minutes on the floor.

