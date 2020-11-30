Advertisement

Ohio’s Jason Preston named Player of the Week

Ohio guard named Player of the Week
Ohio guard named Player of the Week(OHIO BOBCATS)
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Oh. (MAC) - Ohio’s Jason Preston picked up right where he left on in 2019-20, opening the 2020-21 season on fire. Over the Bobcats (2-1) first three games, Preston averaged 21.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 7.7. assists.

Overall, he went 26-of-45 (.578) from the field, 7-of-13 (.538) from three-point range and 4-of-9 from the free throw line. he also had one steal and only turned the ball over five times over the three game span. In the Bobcats first game of the year against Chicago State, Preston scored 11 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out eight assists in Ohio’s 84-61 victory. He went 5-of-9 from the field and 1-of-2 from three-point range and had no turnovers in 30 minutes on the court.

The following day, Preston was even better against North Carolina A&T, scoring 21 points, grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out seven assists in the 84-72 victory. He went 8-of-13 from the field, 3-of-7 from three-point range and 2-of-3 from the free throw line. Preston’s best performance of the week, and his career came on the final day of the three-day MTE in Illinois, with the Bobcats facing off against host, No. 8 Illinois. Preston stole the show, scoring a career-high 31 points, grabbing six rebounds and dishing out eight assists with no turnovers in the Bobcats 77-75 last second loss. Overall, Preston went 13-of-23 from the field, 3-of-4 from three-point range and 2-of-4 from the free throw line on 36  minutes on the floor.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slushy, slick roads anticipated on Monday night-Tuesday
Nice today, Nasty Monday-Tuesday
The Mayor-elect of Dunbar is in the hospital after his arm had to be amputated following a...
Dunbar Mayor-elect loses arm in hunting accident
Fire departments reach out to community for prayers for Jason Wurster as he fights COVID.
Firefighter with COVID fights for his life
Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice announces elective surgeries to be reduced
State Route 7 in Meigs County shut down after a two vehicle accident with entrapment Monday...
UPDATE | State Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash

Latest News

Jarrod West is almost the all-time leader in steals for Marshall.
Marshall’s Jarrod West nears Herd steals record
Herd senior talks about nearing record
Jarrod West nears MU steals record
Winter sports COVID
WVSSAC makes changes to 2020 winter sports season
It looks like Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh will be postponed again. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Steelers vs. Ravens moved to Wednesday afternoon
SIOUX FALLS, SD - NOVEMBER 26: Derek Culver #1 of the West Virginia Mountaineers drives around...
Derek Culver named Big 12 Player of the Week