Over 6,600 new cases of COVID-19 in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - There have been 6,631 new coronavirus cases within the last 24 hours in the state of Ohio.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, there have been 30 additional COVID-19 deaths as of Monday.

There have also been 357 additional hospitalizations and 38 ICU admissions since Sunday. The Ohio Department of Health says this data is incomplete due to unprecedented volume. There are thousands of reports waiting to be reviewed.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says every county in Ohio is a high incidence county when it comes to the coronavirus. Jackson County is in the top 20 counties ranked by highest occurrence.

5,060 people are in the hospital for COVID-19 as of November 30.

Dr. Andy Thomas, Chief Clinical Officer at OSU Wexner Medical Center, spoke Monday afternoon about COVID-19 hospital trends.

He also gave advice for those who gathered around others for Thanksgiving. Dr. Thomas says they hope people were safe as possible and if they wore a mask, the risk they have is already baked into the equation. They’ve had the exposure while being outside of their bubble. Now, they should be as safe as possible now, such as it’s by taking extra days off from work to quarantine at home to protect others in their community.

Governor DeWine also announced a new program to help improve indoor air quality and reduce the transmission of COVID-19 for residents in nursing homes, assisted living centers and adult day centers. It’s called in the COVID-19 Indoor Air Quality Assistance Program. Those who are eligible can get up to $15,000 to address indoor air quality through HVAC inspections, portable air filtration systems, new filtration systems, maintenance on current systems and other interventions. For more information, you can click here.

Many people across the state have been able to work from home. The governor says, originally, state employees would return to work in stages in stages in early January. However, Governor DeWine says that plan has been put on hold due to the increase in cases. He’s asking if you can work from home to do so.

Governor DeWine says he’s asking every Ohioan to continue to pull back and limit your activities. There is a cause and effect to what we do. He says we can slow this down. The scariest thing is that there is no indication that we have plateaued. The governor says we haven’t seen anything like this for 100 years.

