Advertisement

Over 6,600 new cases of COVID-19 in Ohio

Ohio Coronavirus
Ohio Coronavirus(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - There have been 6,631 new coronavirus cases within the last 24 hours in the state of Ohio.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, there have been 30 additional COVID-19 deaths as of Monday.

There have also been 357 additional hospitalizations and 38 ICU admissions since Sunday. The Ohio Department of Health says this data is incomplete due to unprecedented volume. There are thousands of reports waiting to be reviewed.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says every county in Ohio is a high incidence county when it comes to the coronavirus. Jackson County is in the top 20 counties ranked by highest occurrence.

5,060 people are in the hospital for COVID-19 as of November 30.

Dr. Andy Thomas, Chief Clinical Officer at OSU Wexner Medical Center, spoke Monday afternoon about COVID-19 hospital trends.

He also gave advice for those who gathered around others for Thanksgiving. Dr. Thomas says they hope people were safe as possible and if they wore a mask, the risk they have is already baked into the equation. They’ve had the exposure while being outside of their bubble. Now, they should be as safe as possible now, such as it’s by taking extra days off from work to quarantine at home to protect others in their community.

Governor DeWine also announced a new program to help improve indoor air quality and reduce the transmission of COVID-19 for residents in nursing homes, assisted living centers and adult day centers. It’s called in the COVID-19 Indoor Air Quality Assistance Program. Those who are eligible can get up to $15,000 to address indoor air quality through HVAC inspections, portable air filtration systems, new filtration systems, maintenance on current systems and other interventions. For more information, you can click here.

Many people across the state have been able to work from home. The governor says, originally, state employees would return to work in stages in stages in early January. However, Governor DeWine says that plan has been put on hold due to the increase in cases. He’s asking if you can work from home to do so.

Governor DeWine says he’s asking every Ohioan to continue to pull back and limit your activities. There is a cause and effect to what we do. He says we can slow this down. The scariest thing is that there is no indication that we have plateaued. The governor says we haven’t seen anything like this for 100 years.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slushy, slick roads anticipated on Monday night-Tuesday
Nice today, Nasty Monday-Tuesday
The Mayor-elect of Dunbar is in the hospital after his arm had to be amputated following a...
Dunbar Mayor-elect loses arm in hunting accident
Fire departments reach out to community for prayers for Jason Wurster as he fights COVID.
Firefighter with COVID fights for his life
Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice announces elective surgeries to be reduced
State Route 7 in Meigs County shut down after a two vehicle accident with entrapment Monday...
UPDATE | State Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash

Latest News

Snow on the roads may no longer be an excuse to cancel class in the winter, thanks to virtual...
Snow comes to town
No cause has been determined at this time.
Crews battle abandoned house fire in Eskdale
Kentucky restaurants and bars that have been financially impacted by shutdowns and limitations...
Kentucky Food & Beverage Fund application opens
Herd senior talks about nearing record
Jarrod West nears MU steals record
Winter sports COVID
WVSSAC makes changes to 2020 winter sports season