Quarterfinals set in KY high school football

Johnson Central is one of the local teams still playing the post-season
By Jim Treacy
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - They are down to the final 8 teams in all classes in Kentucky high school football and 6 local teams are still alive. Here’s the game information for those quarterfinal matchups that will be played on Friday evening December 4th

Class 1A Hazard at Paintsville

Class 2A Walton-Verona at West Carter

Class 3A Fleming County at Ashland

Class 3A Bell County at Belfry

Class 4A Corbin at Johnson Central

Class 4A Rowan County at Boyle County

