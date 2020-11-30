Quarterfinals set in KY high school football
Nov. 30, 2020
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - They are down to the final 8 teams in all classes in Kentucky high school football and 6 local teams are still alive. Here’s the game information for those quarterfinal matchups that will be played on Friday evening December 4th
Class 1A Hazard at Paintsville
Class 2A Walton-Verona at West Carter
Class 3A Fleming County at Ashland
Class 3A Bell County at Belfry
Class 4A Corbin at Johnson Central
Class 4A Rowan County at Boyle County
