Relief funding applications for Kentucky restaurants begin Monday

Kentucky restaurants and bars that have been financially impacted by shutdowns and limitations during the COVID-19 pandemic will be able to apply for their share of a $40 million relief fund Monday.(Kaylie Crowe)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 8:49 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky restaurants and bars that have been financially impacted by shutdowns and limitations during the COVID-19 pandemic will be able to apply for their share of a $40 million relief fund Monday.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the Food and Beverage Relief Fund when he ordered restaurants and bars cease indoor dining from Nov. 20 through Dec. 13.

The application portal will open Monday at noon. A customer service line will open ahead of time at 10:30 a.m.

Applications will be adjudicated on a first come, first served basis. Fraudulent applications will be referred to law enforcement.

To be eligible, a business must be defined as a bar or restaurant with less than 50% of their sales via drive-thru.

For more information about eligibility, click here.

Each business, whose application is approved, will be eligible for up to $10,000 in assistance per location, with a maximum of $20,000 per business entity.

There are required documents owners will need to electronically attach to their applications. Those documents include; proof of any liquor licenses issued by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, current food service permit issued by your local health department, pictures of your bar/restaurant, and proof of payment of eligible expenses.

To apply, and review other requirements before the portal opens, click here.

Officials with the state say payments are expected to be sent to owners no sooner than Dec. 8.

The application will be open until funds are exhausted, or on Dec. 18 at 11:59 p.m., whichever comes first.

