UPDATE | State Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash

State Route 7 in Meigs County shut down after a two vehicle accident with entrapment Monday...
State Route 7 in Meigs County shut down after a two vehicle accident with entrapment Monday morning.(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
UPDATE 11/30/20 @ 12:01 p.m.

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed one person.

It happened around 7:08 a.m. Monday along State Route 7 near milepost 17.

Troopers say a Dodge Ram was traveling southwest on SR 7 while a Ford F-150 was heading northeast. The F-150 went left of center and hit the Ram. The F-150 went off the left side of the road and hit a guardrail. The Ram went off the left side of the road, struck a mailbox and an embankment.

Investigators say Larry Jividen, 74, of West Columbia, West Virginia, died in the accident. A passenger in the F-150 was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Ram was not hurt.

The road was closed for about three hours.

Several agencies including the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, ODOT, EMS, and Chester Volunteer Fire Department and responded to the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

UPDATE 11/30/20 @ 10:45 a.m.

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio Department of Transportation says State Route 7 has reopened after a crash.

It happened Monday morning between Greenup Lane (Township Road 425) and New Hope Road (Township Road 91) just before 8.

The road reopened around 10:45 a.m.

No other information has been released.

ORIGINAL STORY 11/30/20 @ 7:56 a.m.

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - State Route 7 is closed after a two vehicle accident.

Dispatchers say it happened Monday morning between Greenup Lane (Township Road 425) and New Hope Road (Township Road 91).

Officials say that there was an entrapment in one of the vehicles. There is no word on the extent of the injuries at this time.

Crews are on scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

