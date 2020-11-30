Advertisement

Six COVID-19 deaths reported in West Virginia

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Six people have died in connection to COVID-19 within the last 24 hours.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of 10:00 a.m., November 30, 2020, there have been 1,130,956 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 47,842 total cases and 735 deaths.

The deaths include a 79-year old male from Monroe County, a 93-year old female from Brooke County, an 87-year old female from Brooke County, an 89-year old female from Ritchie County, an 80-year old female from Kanawha County, and an 84-year old male from Cabell County.

There are 16,787 active cases.

30,320 people have recovered from the virus.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (422), Berkeley (3,268), Boone (648), Braxton (116), Brooke (654), Cabell (2,905), Calhoun (80), Clay (121), Doddridge (124), Fayette (1,172), Gilmer (206), Grant (389), Greenbrier (516), Hampshire (338), Hancock (708), Hardy (282), Harrison (1,417), Jackson (700), Jefferson (1,371), Kanawha (5,713), Lewis (242), Lincoln (427), Logan (1,055), Marion (899), Marshall (1,235), Mason (489), McDowell (629), Mercer (1,360), Mineral (1,322), Mingo (986), Monongalia (3,341), Monroe (379), Morgan (289), Nicholas (361), Ohio (1,576), Pendleton (105), Pleasants (98), Pocahontas (211), Preston (652), Putnam (1,983), Raleigh (1,613), Randolph (693), Ritchie (179), Roane (183), Summers (274), Taylor (350), Tucker (140), Tyler (138), Upshur (514), Wayne (1,030), Webster (68), Wetzel (413), Wirt (113), Wood (2,593), Wyoming (752).

