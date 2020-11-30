State Route 278 partially closed due to high water

VINTON COUNTY, OHIO (WSAZ) - State Route 278 is partially closed.

According to Ohio Department of Transportation, the road is closed between U. S. 50 and State Route 677 in Vinton County due to a large amount of water over the road.

It happened just before 11 a.m. on Monday.

No other information has been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.