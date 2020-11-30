Advertisement

State Route 278 partially closed due to high water

According to Ohio Department of Transportation, State Route 278 is closed between U. S. 50 and...
According to Ohio Department of Transportation, State Route 278 is closed between U. S. 50 and State Route 677 in Vinton County due to a large amount of water over the road.(WAGM)
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINTON COUNTY, OHIO (WSAZ) - State Route 278 is partially closed.

According to Ohio Department of Transportation, the road is closed between U. S. 50 and State Route 677 in Vinton County due to a large amount of water over the road.

It happened just before 11 a.m. on Monday.

No other information has been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slushy, slick roads anticipated on Monday night-Tuesday
Nice today, Nasty Monday-Tuesday
The Mayor-elect of Dunbar is in the hospital after his arm had to be amputated following a...
Dunbar Mayor-elect loses arm in hunting accident
Fire departments reach out to community for prayers for Jason Wurster as he fights COVID.
Firefighter with COVID fights for his life
Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice announces elective surgeries to be reduced
State Route 7 in Meigs County shut down after a two vehicle accident with entrapment Monday...
UPDATE | State Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash

Latest News

Snow on the roads may no longer be an excuse to cancel class in the winter, thanks to virtual...
Snow comes to town
No cause has been determined at this time.
Crews battle abandoned house fire in Eskdale
Kentucky restaurants and bars that have been financially impacted by shutdowns and limitations...
Kentucky Food & Beverage Fund application opens
Herd senior talks about nearing record
Jarrod West nears MU steals record
Winter sports COVID
WVSSAC makes changes to 2020 winter sports season