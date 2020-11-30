Advertisement

Steelers vs. Ravens moved to Wednesday afternoon

Game can be seen on WSAZ
It looks like Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh will be postponed again. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
It looks like Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh will be postponed again. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 5:21 PM EST
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Maybe the 4th time will be the charm for the Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore game. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported that the game has been postponed to Wednesday, according to his source. It will happen at 3:40 p.m. and will air on WSAZ.

The game was supposed to be played on Thanksgiving night, then it was moved to Sunday afternoon, and then to Tuesday night.

The NFL said in a statement that “these decisions were made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts.”

