Washington-Nile Local Schools to learn remotely until January

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Students at Washington-Nile Local in Scioto County will be learning virtually until at least Jan. 4.

School officials say the decision was based on “the dramatic increase in COVID cases and quarantine notifications” the school district has gotten over the last week, which has had a negative impact on their ability to provide enough supervision, instruction, and other services.

The remote learning begins Monday. The district says as they get closer to Jan. 4, they will re-evaluate the situation.

Starting Monday, students will need to log on, complete the daily assignments, follow Google Classroom lessons/activities/assignments, and participate in the live Google Meets or pre-recorded learning videos.

For families who don’t have internet connectivity, each school will have internet services available from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. daily.

The district plans to announce meal pick-up soon.

They say the bus to CTC and CAPE will operate on the regular schedule.

