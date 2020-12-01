20 Cats take on #7 Kansas Tuesday Night

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky Wildcats didn’t have much time to reflect on the home loss to Richmond as #7 Kansas was in the near horizon. The Cats play KU Tuesday night in Indianapolis with a 9:30 tipoff in the Champions Classic. The first game of the night is Duke vs. Michigan State.

Head coach John Calipari spent some time after the Richmond loss talking about something he’d never seen in a game. “We went from a very unselfish basketball team, I’ve never coached a team that had no assists in the second half,” Calipari said. “You can say we missed shots. We went on the tape and showed them all of the open passes they could have made to get other guys open for shots or threes. If there’s someone in front of you who’s not your man, that means someone’s open. We’ll work on it today.”

Coach Cal also knows his young team will face quite a challenge against a much older Jayhawk team. “They’ve got some vets, their post player is tough, they’ve got good three-point shooters,” Calipari said. “I think they’re playing well. They’ve played two good teams, and Gonzaga may be the best team and that was a touch-and-go game. It’s going to be a hard game for us.”

He was able to talk about some things he liked from the Sunday loss. ”There’s a positive how we defended, that’s a hard team to guard,” Calipari said. “I told them, if you defend like that and you outrebound a team by 20, I never really heard of a team losing that game. But when you get five assists and 21 turnovers and you don’t create a good three for us, that’s when you lose the game.”

