23 COVID-19 deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 23 additional people have died within the last 24 hours in connection to the coronavirus in West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of 10:00 a.m., December 1, 2020, there have been 1,141,770 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 48,818 total cases and 758 deaths.

The deaths include of a 99-year old male from Marshall County, a 72-year old male from Fayette County, a 91-year old male from Harrison County, an 81-year old male from Wood County, an 88-year old male from Raleigh County, an 82-year old female from Kanawha County, a 65-year old male from Cabell County, a 59-year old female from Mercer County, a 90-year old female from Pocahontas County, a 69-year old male from Mercer County, a 77-year old male from Harrison County, a 55-year old female from Harrison County, a 60-year old male from Boone County, a 76-year old female from Lincoln County, a 68-year old male from Berkeley County, a 66-year old female from Wyoming County, a 79-year old female from Berkeley County, an 80-year old female from Hancock County, a 92-year old female from Ritchie County, a 74-year old male from Mineral County, an 83-year old female from Mineral County, a 77-year old male from Mineral County, and a 73-year old male from Lincoln County.

There are 16,921 active cases.

31,139 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (441), Berkeley (3,374), Boone (663), Braxton (119), Brooke (682), Cabell (2,956), Calhoun (81), Clay (120), Doddridge (125), Fayette (1,177), Gilmer (209), Grant (405), Greenbrier (534), Hampshire (353), Hancock (753), Hardy (295), Harrison (1,463), Jackson (706), Jefferson (1,413), Kanawha (5,785), Lewis (242), Lincoln (433), Logan (1,069), Marion (927), Marshall (1,276), Mason (513), McDowell (629), Mercer (1,374), Mineral (1,356), Mingo (990), Monongalia (3,373), Monroe (379), Morgan (297), Nicholas (371), Ohio (1,613), Pendleton (109), Pleasants (101), Pocahontas (215), Preston (664), Putnam (2,009), Raleigh (1,644), Randolph (718), Ritchie (182), Roane (188), Summers (2748), Taylor (360), Tucker (141), Tyler (141), Upshur (523), Wayne (1,052), Webster (69), Wetzel (415), Wirt (117), Wood (2,639), Wyoming (756).

