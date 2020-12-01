35 new cases, one additional COVID-19 related death in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A 61-year-old man has died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments, the man died on Sunday.

This brings the total number of deaths in connection to the virus to 27.

The Ohio Department of Health says there are 35 new cases Tuesday for Scioto County. This brings the total number of cases to 2,245 since the outbreak began.

52 more individuals have recovered. There have been 1,481 total since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Six additional people have been hospitalized. 185 have been put in the hospital overall.

The ODH says the data for Tuesday is incomplete. This is because of unprecedented volume. Thousands of reports are pending review.

Scioto County remains at a Level 3 or Red on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.

