48 new COVID-19 cases in Meigs County

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Forty-eight new COVID-19 cases are reported in Meigs County.

The Meigs County Health Department made that announcement Tuesday, saying the cases range from people in their teens to their 90s.

A woman in her 90s is hospitalized.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 518 cases, 147 which remain active.

Three hundred sixty people have recovered from the virus.

