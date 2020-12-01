All-MSAC football team is announced

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The MSAC football coaches voted on their All-Conference team Tuesday afternoon and here is the squad.

Cabell Midland- Jakob Caudill, Jaydyn Johnson, Nemo Roberts, Isaiah Vaughn

Capital- Amari Brown, Christian Gist, Chris Hudson, Shawn James

GW- RT Alexander, Anthony Casto, Michael Hughes, Michael Ray

Huntington- Eli Archer, Devin Jackson, Noah Waynick, Max Wentz

Hurricane- Brogan Brown, Garrett Green, Chase Hager, Tyrone Washington

Parkersburg- Devon Francis, Casey Mahoney, Bryson Singer, Justin Waybright

Riverside- Tanner Clark, Chase Tucker, Adam Wilkinson, Elijah Williams

South Charleston- Xavier Bausley, Donavin Davis, Trey Dunn, Zeiqui Lawton

St. Albans- Jaimelle Claytor, Elijah Edge, Jaxon Holbert, Kam Wells

Spring Valley- Brody Brumfield, Cole Diamond, Wyatt Milum, Corbin Page

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.