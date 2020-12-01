Advertisement

Box truck rollover shuts down WV-10

All lanes of WV-10 are closed at this time.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WV-10 is shut down after a box truck rolled over.

Dispatchers say it happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday just south of Low Gap near Douglas Hollow Road near Harts.

No one was hurt.

There’s no word on when it will reopen.

West Virginia State Police and Guyan River Fire Volunteer Department are on scene.

