Box truck rollover shuts down WV-10

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WV-10 is shut down after a box truck rolled over.

Dispatchers say it happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday just south of Low Gap near Douglas Hollow Road near Harts.

No one was hurt.

All lanes of WV-10 are closed at this time.

There’s no word on when it will reopen.

West Virginia State Police and Guyan River Fire Volunteer Department are on scene.

