Buckeyes getting back to work

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day talks to his players during an NCAA college football game...
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day talks to his players during an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio.(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After not playing last weekend due to COVID-19 issues in the program, the Ohio State Department of Athletics announced Tuesday they are back in business. Here’s the statement from the school. “The Ohio State University football team will resume organized team activities this afternoon in preparation for its game Saturday against Michigan State in East Lansing, Michigan.”

The game is set to kick off at noon for the 3rd ranked Buckeyes.

