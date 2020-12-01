Buckeyes getting back to work

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After not playing last weekend due to COVID-19 issues in the program, the Ohio State Department of Athletics announced Tuesday they are back in business. Here’s the statement from the school. “The Ohio State University football team will resume organized team activities this afternoon in preparation for its game Saturday against Michigan State in East Lansing, Michigan.”

The game is set to kick off at noon for the 3rd ranked Buckeyes.

