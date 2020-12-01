UPDATE | Crews across the region deal with first snowfall of the season

UPDATE 12/1/20 @ 9:27 a.m.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews across all three states in our region are working to keep you safe during the first snowfall of the season.

In Kanawha County on Tuesday morning, several accidents have been reported along I-79 between mile markers 10 and 12. Dispatchers say one of the crashes include a trug in the median. Other accidents are off the side of the road. Traffic doesn’t appear to be impacted, according to WV 511.

ORIGINAL STORY 12/1/20 @ 6:17 a.m.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews in Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia have been out working to keep you safe during the first snowfall of the season.

Only a few minor accidents have been reported with no injuries in Kanawha County, W.Va.

Most counties around the region are reporting some roads with snow, but most, with slushy ice.

In Lincoln County, West Virginia, dispatchers tell WSAZ Route 214 at Sumerco is partially snow covered.

In Mingo County, dispatchers say they haven’t had any issues this morning.

Fayetteville dispatchers say all side roads are slick. 19 North, along with everything north of Fayetteville is very slick and patchy.

There aren’t any crashes in Logan County, but dispatchers tell WSAZ there are a few slick spots coming into Logan by Walmart. Garretts Fork is also slick.

West Virginia 511 is advising drivers to reduce speed and allow for extra drive times Tuesday morning.

In Kentucky, the Transportation Cabinet for District 12, which includes Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Lawrence, Letcher, Martin and Pike counties, says roads are mostly wet throughout the region. Snow isn’t sticking to roadways except in higher elevations, such as Pound Mountain and Pine Mountain.

Crews have been spot treating since midnight and will monitor and treat throughout the day.

Officials ask you to please drive slowly and carefully. Just because the roads aren’t covered with snow does not mean it’s not slick.

According to KYTC District Nine, which includes Bath, Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Fleming, Greenup, Lewis, Mason, Nicholas and Rowan counties, all crews are spot treating roads, which range from wet to slushy. They are paying close attention to hills, bridges and valleys -- which are typical cold spots where ice remains possible. They say if you’re out, keep it slow and keep your distance.

In Ohio, Scioto County Emergency Management Agency says to use extreme caution if you’re traveling 823, which is the Bypass. They say the roadway is very hazardous between Lucasville and Minford.

They also say you should watch out at all bridges and overpasses because they are slick at the top.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

