Crews fight tire fire in Dunbar

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Crews responded Tuesday afternoon to a tire fire along Dutch Hollow Road in Dunbar.

It was reported just before 3 p.m. in the 1400 block.

Crews at the scene say a cause is unknown at this time, including if the fire may have been intentional.

No injuries were reported.

Crews from South Charleston and Dunbar fire departments responded, as well as from Kanawha County EMS.

