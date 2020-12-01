UPDATE | CPD officer shot while responding to parking complaint ‘not out of the woods;’ name released

UPDATE 12/1/20 @ 6:05 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Charleston Police officer shot Tuesday afternoon while responding to a parking complaint has a pulse, but she’s “not out of the woods.”

CPD Chief Tyke Hunt gave that statement during a news conference outside CAMC General where Officer Cassie Johnson is a patient.

“Officer Johnson was struck in what would normally be a fatal wound, but in the true fighting spirit of the Charleston Police Department and those who are truly called to serve she is a fighter,” Hunt said. “She has a pulse and she’s not out of the woods, but she is going to be recovering and we hope and pray she makes a full recovery.”

The chief went on to say, “I thank God every moment she’s still with us.”

The shooting was reported shortly before 3 p.m. on Garrison Avenue.

Hunt said the suspect also was shot but is still alive.

Johnson, who is 28, was sworn in Jan. 11, 2019.

“It’s been a dream of mine for a while and I’m just happy to see it finally come to fruition,” Johnson said at the time. “I’ve been working extremely hard over the last year to get ready for it and I’m just really happy that I get to follow my dreams and be able to work for Charleston PD work with a great group of guys and be able to help out the city.”

Support for Johnson has been pouring in from law enforcement agencies throughout the Tri-State.

“It’s a sad situation, because these cops are here to serve and protect everyone around the community,” Jordan Stone, who lives on Garrison Avenue, said.

Several neighbors who didn’t want to be identified for fear of retalliation tell WSAZ the shooting did not come as a surprise.

“The gentleman (suspect) causes lots of problems in the neighborhood,” one neighbor said. “He has had multiple calls. He causes problems with several neighbors.”

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Please keep your thoughts and prayers with our sister-officer at Charleston Police Department who has been shot in the... Posted by South Charleston Police Department on Tuesday, December 1, 2020

UPDATE 12/1/20 @ 4:07 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Charleston Police Officer has been shot.

Deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office tell WSAZ the officer was responding to a parking complaint on Garrison Avenue when the shooting happened.

She has been taken to the hospital.

Investigators say the suspect was also shot, presumably by the officer. He was taken into custody elsewhere on Garrison Avenue by Charleston Police.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and Charleston Police Department are investigating.

The Chief of Police Tyke Hunt and Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin have released a statement saying, “This (Tuesday) afternoon, a Charleston Police Officer was shot while in the line of duty, The officer has been transported to the hospital and is in surgery at this time. We ask all Charleston residents to keep our officer and the entire Charleston Police Department in their thoughts and prayers. We will provide more information as it is available.”

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

A Female CPD officer was taken to an area hospital after a shooting Tuesday afternoon. (wsaz)

UPDATE 12/1/20 @ 3:34 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Charleston Police officer has been shot, according to Kanawha County Deputies.

Deputies say Metro 911 had a report of an officer down Tuesday afternoon.

A suspect has been detained by Charleston Police.

WSAZ has a crew at the scene.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Charleston Police Officer. Posted by West Virginia State Police on Tuesday, December 1, 2020

ORIGINAL STORY 12/1/20 @ 3:06 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are responding to an officer-involved shooting.

According to Kanawha County Deputies, it involves a Charleston Police officer.

Deputies say Metro 911 had a report of an officer down Tuesday afternoon.

Charleston Police have a suspect detained.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Officer-involved shooting (WSAZ)

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.