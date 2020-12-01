Advertisement

UPDATE | Man arrested in connection to robbery at gas station

Deputies are investigating a robbery(WSAZ, Scioto County Sheriff's Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
UPDATE 12/1/20 @ 4:02 p.m.

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested in connection to a robbery.

It happened at Clark’s Pump N Shop on Center Street in Wheelersburg Monday night around 10:30.

The Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini says they were able to gather information on a possible suspect living in Oak Hill.

The suspect was detained without incident at a residence on Franklin Valley Road with assistance from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

He was then taken back to Scioto County.

Jeffrey Delaney, 31, of Oak Hill, was charged with one count of robbery.

Delaney is being held in the Scioto County Jail on an $81,000 bond.

ORIGINAL STORY 12/1/20 @ 11:19 a.m.

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Deputies with the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a robbery at a gas station.

It happened at Clark’s Pump N Shop on Center Street in Wheelersburg Monday night around 10:30.

Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini says the clerk told them a man wearing a hoodie and a mask entered the store. He picked up a pack of gum and took it to the counter and paid for it. When the cashier shut the cash register, the man demanded that she open it back up and give him all of the money.

Deputies say the man took off with an unknown amount of cash. He ran across the parking lot and got into a vehicle and went west bound on Ohio River Road towards State Route 140.

The sheriff says the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Detective Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091. All calls will remain confidential.

