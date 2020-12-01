Advertisement

First major snow of the year hits Southeast Ohio

By John Lowe
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - For months, Ohio Department of Transportation crews have been preparing for the first snow accumulating event of the season.

That snow first made landfall in the Scioto Valley on Monday afternoon.

“All of those checks have been done,” said ODOT press secretary Matt Bruning. “All of the trucks are prepped. All of the salt is stocked up in our barns across the state, we’ve got about 820 thousand tons of salt which is about 96 percent of our capacity, so we are certainly ready to go at ODOT.”

ODOT officials say skeleton crews hit the road in Lawrence and Scioto counties to patrol and treat roads for the first time this season.

Bruning says the state-mandated curfew will help crews as they work to clear roads.

“Any time we can get fewer people on the roads, that’s going to be a huge help to us,” he said. “Whether it’s a curfew, whether it’s a mandate, a suggestion, whatever you want to call it. Any time we can get fewer people on the roads, it’s going to be a huge, huge help to us.”

