First snowfall hits Putnam County

By Tori Yorgey
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 1:53 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The first snowfall of the season made its way to Putnam County Monday evening.

Putnam County Emergency Services said their biggest concern with the first snow is people rushing to get places. They said it’s best to give yourself extra time so you can drive slowly to help avoid accidents during your commute.

Division of Highways State Highway Engineer, Alan Reed told WSAZ they have an entire fleet available to carry out snow removal and ice control routine procedures throughout the snowfall.

“We plan our operations carefully and complete our dry runs every year in late fall,” he said. “All our salt sheds are full to capacity and thanks to the Governor’s leadership, we have a lot of new trucks, additional employees and we feel we’re ready for anything Mother Nature throws at us.”

