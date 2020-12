NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Former Mayor of Nitro, Don Karnes, and his wife, Dee, passed away due to COVID-19.

Current Mayor, David Casebolt, says they died on Friday, November 27.

Dee was a former long-time Kanawha County Schools employee.

Kanawha County Commission has ordered the lowering of all state flags to half-mast on county property to honor the two.

