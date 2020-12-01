Advertisement

Initial Wooden Award list is released

2 Cats and 1 Mountaineer Named Tuesday
Boston, Sarr on Wooden Award Watch List
Boston, Sarr on Wooden Award Watch List(UK Athletics)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As college basketball begins the 2020 season, the first Wooden Award watch list was released Tuesday which goes to the player of the year. Two Kentucky Wildcats made the list and they are B.J. Boston and Olivier Sarr and they are joined by WVU’s Oscar Tshiebwe. 7 freshman and 11 teams have placed multiple players on the list. The award will be given out in the spring of 2021.

Boston is the team’s leading scorer at 17.5 points per game and is second on the team with 8.5 rebounds per game while Sarr is averagine 12 points and 7 rebounds after 2 games. They play #7 Kansas Tuesday night.

After 3 games, WVU’s Tshiebwe is averaging 7 points and 8 rebounds per game and they play #1 Gonzaga Wednesday night in Indianapolis.

Here are the 50 players up for the award.

Scottie Barnes, Florida State (6-9, Fr., G) Charles Bassey, Western Kentucky (6-11, Jr., C) B.J. Boston, Kentucky (6-7, Fr., G)
James Bouknight, Connecticut (6-5, So., G) Garrison Brooks, North Carolina (6-10, Sr., F) Greg Brown, Texas (6-9, Fr., F)
Jared Butler, Baylor (6-3 , Jr., G) Marcus Carr, Minnesota (6-2, Jr., G) Kihei Clark, Virginia (5-9, Jr., G) Kofi Cockburn, Illinois (7-0, So., C) Jalen Crutcher, Dayton (6-1, Sr., G) Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State (6-8, Fr., G) Oscar da Silva, Stanford (6-9, Sr., F) Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois (6-5, Jr., G) John Fulkerson, Tennessee (6-9, Sr., F) Marcus Garrett, Kansas (6-5, Sr., G) Luka Garza, Iowa (6-11, Sr., C) Collin Gillespie, Villanova (6-3, Sr., G) Kellan Grady, Davidson (6-5, Sr., G) Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers (6-6, Jr., G/F) Sam Hauser, Virginia (6-8, Sr., F) Joey Hauser, Michigan State (6-9, Jr., F) Matthew Hurt, Duke (6-9, So., F)
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana (6-9, So., F) David Johnson, Louisville (6-5, So., G) Jalen Johnson, Duke (6-9, Fr., F) Keyontae Johnson, Florida (6-5, Jr., F) Corey Kispert, Gonzaga (6-7, Sr., F) Isaiah Livers, Michigan ( 6-7, Sr., F) Remy Martin, Arizona State (6-0, Sr., G) Caleb Mills, Houston (6-3, So., G) Evan Mobley, USC (7-0, Fr., F) Landers Nolley II, Memphis (6-7, So., G
) Yves Pons, Tennessee (6-6, Sr., G/F) Neemias Queta, Utah State (7-0, Jr., C) Nate Reuvers, Wisconsin (6-11, Sr., F)
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Villanova (6-9, So., F) Colbey Ross, Pepperdine (6-1, Sr., G) Fatts Russell, Rhode Island (5-10, Sr., G) Olivier Sarr, Kentucky (7-0, Sr., F) Javonte Smart, LSU (6-4, Jr., G) Chris Smith, UCLA (6-9, Sr., G) MaCio Teague, Baylor (6-4, Sr., G) Drew Timme, Gonzaga (6-10, So., F) Oscar Tshiebwe, West Virginia (6-9, So., F) Trendon Watford, LSU (6-9, So., F) Joe Wieskamp, Iowa (6-6, Jr., G/F) Ziaire Williams, Stanford (6-8, Fr., F) McKinley Wright IV, Colorado (6-0, Sr., G) Marcus Zegarowski, Creighton (6-2, Jr., G)

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police Department Officer Cassie Johnson was shot Tuesday while responding to a...
UPDATE | CPD officer shot while responding to parking complaint ‘not out of the woods;’ name released
Governor Justice holds press conference
W.Va. Gov. Justice announces elective surgeries to be delayed
Fatal crash
Man killed after car crashes into tree
Fire departments reach out to community for prayers for Jason Wurster as he fights COVID.
Firefighter with COVID fights for his life
State Route 7 in Meigs County shut down after a two vehicle accident with entrapment Monday...
UPDATE | State Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash

Latest News

KHSAA releases state title schedule Tuesday
KHSAA announces title game dates and times
Grant Wells named to QB player of the year watch list on Tuesday
Herd QB makes Davey O’Brien watch list
Herd rests at #21 in College Football Rankings
Same 4 Atop College Football Rankings
The MSAC coaches named their all conference team
All-MSAC football team is announced
WVU men's basketball
No fans at WVU hoops games this month