Initial Wooden Award list is released

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As college basketball begins the 2020 season, the first Wooden Award watch list was released Tuesday which goes to the player of the year. Two Kentucky Wildcats made the list and they are B.J. Boston and Olivier Sarr and they are joined by WVU’s Oscar Tshiebwe. 7 freshman and 11 teams have placed multiple players on the list. The award will be given out in the spring of 2021.

Boston is the team’s leading scorer at 17.5 points per game and is second on the team with 8.5 rebounds per game while Sarr is averagine 12 points and 7 rebounds after 2 games. They play #7 Kansas Tuesday night.

After 3 games, WVU’s Tshiebwe is averaging 7 points and 8 rebounds per game and they play #1 Gonzaga Wednesday night in Indianapolis.

Here are the 50 players up for the award.

Scottie Barnes, Florida State (6-9, Fr., G) Charles Bassey, Western Kentucky (6-11, Jr., C) B.J. Boston, Kentucky (6-7, Fr., G)

James Bouknight, Connecticut (6-5, So., G) Garrison Brooks, North Carolina (6-10, Sr., F) Greg Brown, Texas (6-9, Fr., F)

Jared Butler, Baylor (6-3 , Jr., G) Marcus Carr, Minnesota (6-2, Jr., G) Kihei Clark, Virginia (5-9, Jr., G) Kofi Cockburn, Illinois (7-0, So., C) Jalen Crutcher, Dayton (6-1, Sr., G) Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State (6-8, Fr., G) Oscar da Silva, Stanford (6-9, Sr., F) Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois (6-5, Jr., G) John Fulkerson, Tennessee (6-9, Sr., F) Marcus Garrett, Kansas (6-5, Sr., G) Luka Garza, Iowa (6-11, Sr., C) Collin Gillespie, Villanova (6-3, Sr., G) Kellan Grady, Davidson (6-5, Sr., G) Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers (6-6, Jr., G/F) Sam Hauser, Virginia (6-8, Sr., F) Joey Hauser, Michigan State (6-9, Jr., F) Matthew Hurt, Duke (6-9, So., F)

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana (6-9, So., F) David Johnson, Louisville (6-5, So., G) Jalen Johnson, Duke (6-9, Fr., F) Keyontae Johnson, Florida (6-5, Jr., F) Corey Kispert, Gonzaga (6-7, Sr., F) Isaiah Livers, Michigan ( 6-7, Sr., F) Remy Martin, Arizona State (6-0, Sr., G) Caleb Mills, Houston (6-3, So., G) Evan Mobley, USC (7-0, Fr., F) Landers Nolley II, Memphis (6-7, So., G

) Yves Pons, Tennessee (6-6, Sr., G/F) Neemias Queta, Utah State (7-0, Jr., C) Nate Reuvers, Wisconsin (6-11, Sr., F)

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Villanova (6-9, So., F) Colbey Ross, Pepperdine (6-1, Sr., G) Fatts Russell, Rhode Island (5-10, Sr., G) Olivier Sarr, Kentucky (7-0, Sr., F) Javonte Smart, LSU (6-4, Jr., G) Chris Smith, UCLA (6-9, Sr., G) MaCio Teague, Baylor (6-4, Sr., G) Drew Timme, Gonzaga (6-10, So., F) Oscar Tshiebwe, West Virginia (6-9, So., F) Trendon Watford, LSU (6-9, So., F) Joe Wieskamp, Iowa (6-6, Jr., G/F) Ziaire Williams, Stanford (6-8, Fr., F) McKinley Wright IV, Colorado (6-0, Sr., G) Marcus Zegarowski, Creighton (6-2, Jr., G)

