It’s finally game week for Herd again

By Jim Treacy
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the second time this year, Marshall is coming off a 21 day break in-between games. The Herd hosts Rice this coming Saturday on Senior Day with their last game coming on November 14th when they beat Middle Tennessee State. The previous 3 week break was between the Appalachian State and Western Kentucky wins.

Herd head coach Doc Holliday met the media Monday via Zoom.

