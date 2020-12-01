Advertisement

KDMC uses Lexington Avenue Lobby as an overflow area

King's Daughters Medical Center
King's Daughters Medical Center(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - King’s Daughters Medical Center will be using their Lexington Avenue Lobby as an overflow area for the Emergency Department.

KDMC says this begins Wednesday, Dec. 2.

A hospital spokesman said, “That lobby is right beside our ER, and we are seeing near record patient volume. We need the space to accommodate all our patients safely.”

Endoscopy patients should report to the desk at Parkview Patient Tower 1. All foot traffic, this includes patients, visitors and team members, will have to come through the Parkview entrances on 22nd Street or the Medical Plazas on 23rd Street.

The hospital says all other visitor policies remain the same.

