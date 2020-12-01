Advertisement

Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear announces record day for new COVID-19 cases, deaths

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday announced a record day for the deadly toll of COVID-19.

The governor said there were 4,151 new cases in Kentucky – a record since the pandemic started in spring. He also announced the deaths of 35 more Kentuckians, ranging from ages 50s to their 90s.

The deaths marked another record in the Bluegrass State.

Beshear said the positivity rate was at 9.59 percent.

Magoffin County in eastern Kentucky is among counties with the most cases.

Beshear said continued community spread is at risk of overwhelming the health care system.

