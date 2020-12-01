Advertisement

Man arrested after deputies say he shot his wife

Jason Gillman
Jason Gillman(WVRJ, WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested after deputies say he shot his wife while their four-year-old child was in the residence.

According to the criminal complaint, Jason Gillman, of Lenore, is charged with malicious wounding, assault during the commission of a felony, domestic battery, wanton endangerment and child neglect with a risk of injury.

It happened Monday just after midnight.

Dispatchers say they got a call that a woman had been shot in the back of the head by her husband and walked over to a neighbor’s home to call 911.

Deputies say the victim says Gillman accused her of cheating on him and started arguing with her. The victim told deputies that Gillman became more aggressive and the altercation got physical. That’s when Gillman grabbed his gun and shot the woman in the living room while their child was asleep in the bedroom, which is next to the living room, the criminal complaint states.

Officials found a pistol and shell casing inside the residence.

Investigators say Gillman was outside the in front of the garage when they arrived and said he didn’t mean to shoot her. He was taken into custody without incident.

The chief deputy says the shooting victim is in the ICU and is expected to survive.

