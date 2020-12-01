Marshall’s Jarrod West nears Herd steals record

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Jarrod West has been a stalwart on defense for the Herd since he stepped on campus and he’s about to be rewarded for his effort. With two more steals, he will hold the record for Marshall suprassing Skip Henderson who had 208 during his career at Marshall.

On Monday’s Zoom press conference, he talked about his tenacity on defense.

