Over 9,000 new cases and 119 COVID-19 deaths in Ohio

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 9,030 new coronavirus cases within the last 24 hours.

There have also been 119 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Since Monday, there have been 585 hospitalizations and 47 ICU admissions in connection to the coronavirus.

There have been 430,093 cases, 6,548 deaths, 27,449 hospitalizations and 4,729 ICU admissions since the outbreak began.

280,716 have presumed recovered.

The Ohio Department of Health says Tuesday’s data is incomplete because of unprecedented volume. There are thousands of reports waiting to be reviewed.

