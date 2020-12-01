Advertisement

Record high of COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County

That’s according to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.
By WSAW Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There have been 137 new coronavirus cases in Kanawha County since Monday.

The department is calling it a one-day record high.

“We’re starting to see the effects of holiday-related travel and gatherings,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. “Please continue to take precautions to slow the spread of the virus. Stay home when you can. If you go out, wear a mask, avoid crowds and frequently wash your hands.”

There are 6,016 total cases in the county.

There are 102 additional active cases and 1,199 overall.

142 people have died in connection to the virus since the outbreak started.

35 more people have recovered. There have been 4,675 since the pandemic began.

