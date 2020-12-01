Advertisement

Skybridge arrives in downtown Charleston

The skybridge for the Kanawha County Public Library's main branch has arrived in downtown...
The skybridge for the Kanawha County Public Library's main branch has arrived in downtown Charleston.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The skybridge has arrived at the construction sight in downtown Charleston Tuesday morning.

This is part of the renovation of the Main Library branch of the Kanawha County Public Library.

The skybridge will connect the third floor of the library to the Summers Street Parking Garage.

Crews are lifting, placing and attaching the bridge.

This $32 million renovation project started in June and is projected to be finished in early 2022. It will add 20,000 square feet to the original building. There will also be additional community rooms, new technology, an expanded Children’s floor, a small café and more.

Quarrier Street closed at 7 a.m. while crews prepared for the arrival of the skybridge.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Justice holds press conference
W.Va. Gov. Justice announces elective surgeries to be delayed
Fire departments reach out to community for prayers for Jason Wurster as he fights COVID.
Firefighter with COVID fights for his life
Fatal crash
Man killed after car crashes into tree
State Route 7 in Meigs County shut down after a two vehicle accident with entrapment Monday...
UPDATE | State Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash
West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles
DMV offices closed to public due to COVID-19

Latest News

The senator made the announcement Tuesday morning.
Senator Manchin announces $900 billion in COVID-19 relief funding
Jason Gillman
Man arrested after deputies say he shot his wife
Coronavirus in West Virginia
23 COVID-19 deaths in W.Va.
Pikeville Public Safety says and dispatchers say there is a substance similar to oil on the...
Traffic alert in Pikeville due to oil on roadway