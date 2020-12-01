Skybridge arrives in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The skybridge has arrived at the construction sight in downtown Charleston Tuesday morning.

This is part of the renovation of the Main Library branch of the Kanawha County Public Library.

The skybridge will connect the third floor of the library to the Summers Street Parking Garage.

Crews are lifting, placing and attaching the bridge.

This $32 million renovation project started in June and is projected to be finished in early 2022. It will add 20,000 square feet to the original building. There will also be additional community rooms, new technology, an expanded Children’s floor, a small café and more.

Quarrier Street closed at 7 a.m. while crews prepared for the arrival of the skybridge.

