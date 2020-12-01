Snow comes to town

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Late Monday evening, light snow was falling across the region. The still warm ground and border-line air temperatures were melting most of the snow upon contact.

But back to the west temperatures had fallen below freezing from Columbus to Cincinnati to Lexington a sure sign our time in the freezing air was to come. In a preemptive strike against Mother Nature, ODOT in Scioto County was out treating roads as grassy surfaces were picking up a coating of snow.

Now while evening shopping sprees and drives through lighted Christmas scenes like the Winter Wonderland in Ashland were popular attractions giving the falling snow, the expected fall in temperature overnight was soon to turn the area into a winter wonderland with a blanket of white likely to greet the first light of day.

While many kids are virtually learning at home over the world-wide web these days. School districts still hosting in-house instruction will need to work on a reduced schedule on Tuesday planned around the snow.

The most likely course of events suggested an overnight snowfall of an inch or 2 inches for many, followed by a fresh daytime coating.

During Tuesday, the sun’s energy will make it invisible through the cloud deck and blowing/falling snow. So roads which start slick would trend damp when new snows are not falling.

In the high country Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh and Randolph counties should see snow stack up 4″-6″ before tapering off.

The rest of the work and school week will be rather tame with frosty cold nights but some afternoon sun.

