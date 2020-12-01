Advertisement

Study says COVID-19 likely came to US in 2019

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The coronavirus may have come to the United States earlier than previously thought.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has said the first COVID-19 cases in the U.S. were reported in mid-January.

However, the novel coronavirus could have started infecting people in the U.S. a month earlier, according to a study published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases on Monday.

CDC researchers analyzed blood donations collected by the American Red Cross from Dec. 13, 2019 through Jan. 17, 2020. There were more than 7,000 samples collected from nine states.

They were tested for reactive antibodies for the virus that cause COVID-19. Of the 7,000 tested, more than 100 were found to have antibodies.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police Department Officer Cassie Johnson was shot Tuesday while responding to a...
UPDATE | CPD officer shot while responding to parking complaint ‘not out of the woods;’ name released
Governor Justice holds press conference
W.Va. Gov. Justice announces elective surgeries to be delayed
Fatal crash
Man killed after car crashes into tree
Fire departments reach out to community for prayers for Jason Wurster as he fights COVID.
Firefighter with COVID fights for his life
State Route 7 in Meigs County shut down after a two vehicle accident with entrapment Monday...
UPDATE | State Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash

Latest News

FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
US panel: 1st vaccines to health care workers, nursing homes
Who gets COVID-19 vaccine first? CDC advisors vote
Who gets COVID-19 vaccine first? CDC advisors vote
Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson was shot Tuesday while responding to a parking...
Team Coverage: Charleston Police Officer shot while responding to parking complaint
The mega tip was paid on a tab for a single $7 beer.
Man leaves $3K tip for a beer as restaurant closes for virus
FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo Attorney General William Barr speaks during a...
Barr appoints special counsel in Russia probe investigation