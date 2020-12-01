TRAFFIC ALERT | Ky Route 1559 shut down

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - An accident involving a coal truck and minivan has shut down KY Route 1159 near the Homestead apartments at Stambaugh.

W.R. Fire and Castle are encouraging drivers to find an alternate route.

Dispatchers say the accident occurred around 11:30 on Tuesday morning.

Minor injuries were reported.

