TRAFFIC ALERT | Ky Route 1559 shut down

(KGNS)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - An accident involving a coal truck and minivan has shut down KY Route 1159 near the Homestead apartments at Stambaugh.

W.R. Fire and Castle are encouraging drivers to find an alternate route.

Dispatchers say the accident occurred around 11:30 on Tuesday morning.

Minor injuries were reported.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

