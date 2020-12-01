Advertisement

TSA at Yeager Airport gets new technology

The TSA at Yeager Airport got a new credential authentication technology.
The TSA at Yeager Airport got a new credential authentication technology.(yeager airport)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at Yeager Airport has received new technology to improve checkpoint screening capabilities.

It’s called “Credential Authentication Technology” and is also known as CAT. It confirms the validity of the traveler’s identification and also confirms their flight information in near real time.

The TSA says passengers should approach the travel document checking station at the checkpoint and hand their ID to the TSA officer, who will put it into the scanner for authentication.

Passengers won’t have to hand over their boarding pass, which reduces a touchpoint.

The CAT unit will verify the traveler is prescreened to travel out of the airport for a flight that day. However, a boarding pass may be requested for those under the age of 18 and/or those with ID issues.

“The new credential authentication technology (CAT) unit enhances our detection capabilities for identifying fraudulent driver’s licenses, passports and other ID documents at checkpoints and increases efficiency by automatically verifying passenger identification,” said John Allen, TSA’s Federal Security Director for West Virginia. “The system will also confirm the passenger’s flight status in near real time through a secured connection. As an added bonus, use of the system helps reduce touchpoints during the pandemic.”

However, even with the new technology, those traveling will still need to check-in with their airline in advance and bring their boarding pass to their gate agent to show the airline representative before boarding their flight.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police Department Officer Cassie Johnson was shot Tuesday while responding to a...
UPDATE | CPD officer shot while responding to parking complaint ‘not out of the woods;’ name released
Governor Justice holds press conference
W.Va. Gov. Justice announces elective surgeries to be delayed
Fatal crash
Man killed after car crashes into tree
Fire departments reach out to community for prayers for Jason Wurster as he fights COVID.
Firefighter with COVID fights for his life
State Route 7 in Meigs County shut down after a two vehicle accident with entrapment Monday...
UPDATE | State Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash

Latest News

Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson was shot Tuesday while responding to a parking...
Team Coverage: Charleston Police Officer shot while responding to parking complaint
(Courtesy of AstraZeneca)
Huntington woman shares experience with COVID-19 vaccine trial
Deputies say Jason Gillman has been arrested for shooting his wife in the back of her head...
Man arrested for shooting wife in head
Forty-eight new COVID-19 cases are reported in Meigs County, Ohio.
48 new COVID-19 cases in Meigs County
WSAZ Now Desk | Dr. Sherri Young gives update on coronavirus in Kanawha County
WSAZ Now Desk | Dr. Sherri Young gives update on coronavirus in Kanawha County