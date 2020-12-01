First Warning Forecast | Enjoy The Snow Before It Melts

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Snow showers continue to fall today, but the bands steady enough to accumulate will eventually become fewer and fewer in the lowlands and western counties. We’ve already seen a general 1″- 3″ of snow, with the lowland and downtown areas closer to 1″, with the northern and hilltop locales closer to the 3″ totals. It’s been an interesting picture across the Tri-State with the air temperatures below freezing and the ground/soil temperatures still in the 40s. Falling snow can stick, but at times when it’s not snowing all that heavily we’ll see the snow on the ground to melt and compact. Mountain areas will see the snow continue to fall all day long, with areas above 2500 feet looking at an extra 1″- 3″ of snow from dawn onwards. Better bundle up the kids, but get them out early, as the snow will turn rather slushy this afternoon as it melts, and some places won’t have much left at all by evening.

Overnight lows dip deep into the 20s as skies begin to clear from west to east. Wednesday features sunshine and the melting of all the rest of the snow, but again do not think of any sort of warm and fuzzy feelings with this day. We are not used to the 30s and 40s, yet that’s all we’re going to get despite the sunshine. Some areas may well be colder Wednesday night than tonight, as the wind goes calm and skies are clear. Look for the lower 20s with some teens in a few rural hollows. The rest of the week is rather quiet, but we’ll be tracking a few close-pass systems -- one Friday afternoon that looks like mainly a few scattered showers, and another one Sunday night into Monday that is more like a light ‘showers-to-flurries’ kind of thing. Temperatures remain largely in the 30s and 40s for the rest of the week. I’d say it’s so we can get better used to that kind of air, but that’s not easy to do.

