123 deaths, over 7,000 new COVID-19 cases in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - 123 deaths in connection to the coronavirus have been reported within the last 24 hours in Ohio.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, there have been 7,835 new cases since Tuesday.

There have been 436 new hospitalizations as of Wednesday and 52 ICU admissions.

There have been 437,928 cases, 6,671 deaths, 27,885 hospitalizations, and 4,781 ICU admissions since the pandemic began.

289,768 people have presumed recovered from COVID-19.

The Ohio Department of Health says Wednesday’s data is incomplete because of unprecedented volume. There are thousands of reports waiting to be reviewed.

