Advertisement

123 deaths, over 7,000 new COVID-19 cases in Ohio

According to the Ohio Department of Health, there have been 7,835 new cases since Tuesday.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there have been 7,835 new cases since Tuesday.(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - 123 deaths in connection to the coronavirus have been reported within the last 24 hours in Ohio.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, there have been 7,835 new cases since Tuesday.

There have been 436 new hospitalizations as of Wednesday and 52 ICU admissions.

There have been 437,928 cases, 6,671 deaths, 27,885 hospitalizations, and 4,781 ICU admissions since the pandemic began.

289,768 people have presumed recovered from COVID-19.

The Ohio Department of Health says Wednesday’s data is incomplete because of unprecedented volume. There are thousands of reports waiting to be reviewed.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police Department Officer Cassie Johnson was shot Tuesday while responding to a...
UPDATE | Prayer vigil honors the service of CPD Officer Cassie Johnson
Jason Gillman
Man arrested after deputies say he shot his wife
Deputies are investigating a robbery
UPDATE | Man arrested in connection to robbery at gas station
(Courtesy of AstraZeneca)
Huntington woman shares experience with COVID-19 vaccine trial
The infection rate as of December 1 is listed as 44.60.
One county changes to red on DHHR map

Latest News

winter weather
Winter weather driving tips
A driver scrapes ice off their car before heading out on the roads.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet issue winter driving tips for Kentuckians
The new cases include two one-year-old children and a six-year-old.
30 new positive cases, including one-year-olds in Boyd County
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday announced the deadliest day since the COVID-19 pandemic...
Ky. Gov. Beshear announces deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic
West Virginia Division of Natural Resources released new hunting and trapping guidelines on...
DNR offers new options when buying fishing and hunting licenses