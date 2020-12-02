Advertisement

20 COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia

Coronavirus in West Virginia
(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 20 people have died in connection to the coronavirus in West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of 10:00 a.m., December 2, 2020, there have been 1,152,045 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 49,905 total cases and 778 deaths.

The deaths include a 25-year old female from Cabell County, a 74-year old male from Hampshire County, a 61-year old female from Wyoming County, a 59-year old male from Pocahontas County, a 90-year old female from Marshall County, an 88-year old female from Marshall County, an 85-year old male from Marshall County, a 68-year old female from Hancock County, an 80-year old female from Marshall County, a 74-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 99-year old female from Wetzel County, a 95-year old male from Wetzel County, a 69-year old female from McDowell County, an 82-year old male from Preston County, an 89-year old female from Berkeley County, a 54-year old male from Mineral County, a 69-year old female from Wayne County, a 71-year old female from Preston County, a 72-year old male from Preston County, and a 95-year old female from Mineral County.

There are 17,125 active cases.

32,002 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (456), Berkeley (3,453), Boone (682), Braxton (124), Brooke (709), Cabell (3,056), Calhoun (82), Clay (123), Doddridge (129), Fayette (1,190), Gilmer (214), Grant (407), Greenbrier (552), Hampshire (372), Hancock (787), Hardy (300), Harrison (1,527), Jackson (713), Jefferson (1,442), Kanawha (5,862), Lewis (252), Lincoln (444), Logan (1,088), Marion (943), Marshall (1,298), Mason (535), McDowell (640), Mercer (1,383), Mineral (1,385), Mingo (998), Monongalia (3,400), Monroe (390), Morgan (305), Nicholas (385), Ohio (1,651), Pendleton (111), Pleasants (104), Pocahontas (225), Preston (686), Putnam (2,050), Raleigh (1,674), Randolph (751), Ritchie (185), Roane (191), Summers (280), Taylor (366), Tucker (148), Tyler (149), Upshur (527), Wayne (1,076), Webster (69), Wetzel (425), Wirt (120), Wood (2,708), Wyoming (783).

