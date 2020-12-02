2020 Christmas parade cancelled in Eleanor

ELEANOR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 2020 Christmas Parade in Eleanor has been cancelled.

The Eleanor Volunteer Fire Department says it’s because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Officials say there will be a modified “Santa-around-town.”

They will not be passing out candy or stopping for individual visits. They will drive through the town so you can see and wave to Santa.

The fire department says they’re hoping to return to normal next year.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.