30 new positive cases, including one-year-olds in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center is reporting 30 new positive coronavirus cases.

The new cases include two one-year-old children and a six-year-old.

There have been 28 deaths since the beginning of the outbreak.

1,947 total positive cases have been reported since the pandemic started.

65 additional people have recovered. There have been 954 recoveries overall.

