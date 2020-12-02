Advertisement

30 new positive cases, including one-year-olds in Boyd County

The new cases include two one-year-old children and a six-year-old.
The new cases include two one-year-old children and a six-year-old.(WBKO)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center is reporting 30 new positive coronavirus cases.

The new cases include two one-year-old children and a six-year-old.

There have been 28 deaths since the beginning of the outbreak.

1,947 total positive cases have been reported since the pandemic started.

65 additional people have recovered. There have been 954 recoveries overall.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police Department Officer Cassie Johnson was shot Tuesday while responding to a...
UPDATE | Prayer vigil honors the service of CPD Officer Cassie Johnson
Jason Gillman
Man arrested after deputies say he shot his wife
Deputies are investigating a robbery
UPDATE | Man arrested in connection to robbery at gas station
(Courtesy of AstraZeneca)
Huntington woman shares experience with COVID-19 vaccine trial
The infection rate as of December 1 is listed as 44.60.
One county changes to red on DHHR map

Latest News

winter weather
Winter weather driving tips
A driver scrapes ice off their car before heading out on the roads.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet issue winter driving tips for Kentuckians
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday announced the deadliest day since the COVID-19 pandemic...
Ky. Gov. Beshear announces deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic
West Virginia Division of Natural Resources released new hunting and trapping guidelines on...
DNR offers new options when buying fishing and hunting licenses