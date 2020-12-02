Advertisement

40-foot ‘leg lamp’ honors iconic Christmas movie

An inflatable statue similar to a lamp made famous by the classic film “A Christmas Story” is...
An inflatable statue similar to a lamp made famous by the classic film “A Christmas Story” is being displayed in Chickasha, Oklahoma.(Source: KOCO via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICKASHA, Okla. (CNN) – An Oklahoma town is displaying a “leg lamp” similar to the one from the classic film “A Christmas Story,” except this one is 40 feet tall.

The inflatable statue is part of the annual Festival of Light in Chickasha, which is about 40 miles southwest of Oklahoma City.

The idea is the brainchild of a local economic council official. He said he hopes it gives travelers a good reason to stop in Chickasha.

The festival, which also includes a 70-foot Christmas tree, will continue through the end of the month.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Joshua Phillips is the suspect in the shooting of a Charleston Police officer.
UPDATE | Details released on suspect in shooting of Charleston Police Officer
Jason Gillman
Man arrested after deputies say he shot his wife
Deputies are investigating a robbery
UPDATE | Man arrested in connection to robbery at gas station
Current Mayor, David Casebolt, says they died on Friday, November 27.
Former mayor and wife die from COVID-19
(Courtesy of AstraZeneca)
Huntington woman shares experience with COVID-19 vaccine trial

Latest News

The restaurant made the announcement Friday afternoon.
Restaurant to close due to “Governor’s mandates”
FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
Britain OKs Pfizer vaccine and will begin shots within days
FILE - In this July 20, 2015, file photo, Olympic gold medalist and philanthropist Rafer...
Rafer Johnson, 1960 Olympic decathlon champion, dies at 86
Ford says the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition will hit 60 mph in 3.5 seconds.
Ford: All-electric Mustang SUV will hit 60 in 3.5 seconds
Great Britain, one of the hardest hit by COVID-19, has become the first nation in the west to...
UK gives OK for emergency vaccine use