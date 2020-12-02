56 new cases, additional COVID-19 death in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - 56 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Scioto County.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, this brings the total number of cases to 2,301.

Another death has been reported in connection to the coronavirus. Scioto County Commissioner Mike Crabtree passed away Wednesday morning. He was 71 years old.

There have been 28 total deaths in Scioto County since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

3 additional hospitalizations have been reported as of Wednesday. There have been 188 hospitalized since the outbreak started.

42 more people have recovered from the virus. There have been 1,523 overall.

