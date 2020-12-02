Advertisement

UPDATE | Cat rescued from house fire

Fire reported in Huntington
Fire reported in Huntington(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
UPDATE 12/2/20 @ 1:50 p.m

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A cat has been rescued from a fire at a house.

It happened around 1 p.m. at a home at the intersection of 28th Street and Hite Avenue, according to dispatchers.

According to Huntington Fire Chief, Jan Rader, the AC unit caused the fire.

No one was home, but firefighters did rescue a cat.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal will investigate.

ORIGINAL STORY 12/2/20 @ 1:12 p.m.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Officials are responding to a fire.

It’s happening at the intersection of 28th Street and Hite Avenue, according to dispatchers.

The call came in just before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

