UPDATE | Cat rescued from house fire

UPDATE 12/2/20 @ 1:50 p.m

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A cat has been rescued from a fire at a house.

It happened around 1 p.m. at a home at the intersection of 28th Street and Hite Avenue, according to dispatchers.

According to Huntington Fire Chief, Jan Rader, the AC unit caused the fire.

No one was home, but firefighters did rescue a cat.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal will investigate.

ORIGINAL STORY 12/2/20 @ 1:12 p.m.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Officials are responding to a fire.

It’s happening at the intersection of 28th Street and Hite Avenue, according to dispatchers.

The call came in just before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

