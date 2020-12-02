December test for WVU tonight

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Exams for WVU students are later this month and they are online. The #11th ranked Mountaineer basketball team has one tonight and it’s on the court. They play #1 Gonzaga in Indianapolis as part of the Jimmy V Classic. This game wasn’t initially on their schedule. Tennessee was supposed to play the Bulldogs but had to cancel because of COVID-19 issues. Enter stage left -- WVU.

“Have you ever been in South Dakota in a bubble? You get bored,” head coach Bob Huggins joked. “We were sitting there watching basketball, and it came across the ticker that Tennessee had an outbreak and canceled. They needed a game, and I’ve been doing this a long time, and I’ve got some very dear friends at ESPN, so I thought, ‘what the heck? Let’s go play Gonzaga.’ We’ve always played a hard schedule. Look back, we’ve always played somebody that may not have been the No. 1 ranked team in the country, but they were in the top 10, and certainly could have been the No. 1 ranked team in the country. We haven’t run from anybody.”

Both teams are unbeaten so far in 2020. WVU just won the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in South Dakota while Gonzaga has beaten Kansas and Auburn.

The game tips off at 7:00 p.m. from Bankers Life Field House.

